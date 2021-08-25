Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week | 23 to 29 August

It's almost as if every week, you can hear South African tournament organizer Mettlestate's head honcho, Barry "Anthrax" Louzada scream "more cups". Every week, Mettlestate continues to bring South African esports fans some great, diverse Cash Cups to participate in, and this week is no different.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

There are a total of five Cash Cups from Mettlestate taking place this week, from Monday, 23 August until Sunday, 29 August. Check out the must-know details of all six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week. All times below are in SAST.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cup - 1v1 tournament open to Nintendo Switch gamers starting on Monday, 23 August at 19:30.

CS:GO cup - 2v2 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 24 August at 19:30.

Rocket League cup - 3v3 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Wednesday, 25 August at 19:30.

Tekken 7 cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Thursday, 26 August at 19:30.

Wild Rift cup - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Saturday, 28 August at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

Despite the R1,000 prize pool for these cups, registration is completely free of charge. However, if you are a VIP member, and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.