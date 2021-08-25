Telkom VS Gaming Masters 2021 – Final eight and matches this week

The playoffs of the Telkom VS Gaming Masters 2021 has been underway since early August, and now, only eight teams remain. It's been exciting to watch the fantastic casting and local teams competing for their share of the R230,000 prize pool. Here's what went down during the VS Gaming Masters 2021 playoffs so far, and matches you can expect to enjoy this week.

VS Gaming Masters 2021 - The final eight

We've seen a lot of local CS:GO action take place over the course of August. Bravado Gaming took down Ekasi Esports 2-0 and White Rabbit Gaming 2-0 to make it to the upper bracket final. They await their opponents, which will be the winner of DNMK Esports and Big 5 Esports.

In the lower bracket, Sinister5 beat NiBBLE.Haze and Ekasi Esports to make it to the fourth round of the lower bracket so far. Goliath Gaming showed us great performances in the lower bracket, with clean performances vs XvG and Gamers Anonymous to make it to the fourth round of the lower bracket.

This week, we will see the Telkom VS Gaming Masters 2021 teams get whittled down to six, as the only portion of the tournament completes.

This week's schedule:

DNMK Esports vs Big 5 Esports - 24 August at 20:00 SAST.

Sinister5 vs loser of DNMK Esports & Big 5 Esports - 26 August at 20:00 SAST.

Goliath Gaming vs White Rabbit Gaming - 29 August at 20:00 SAST.

After these matches are complete, we will see the Telkom VS Gaming Masters 2021 final matches take place live from the studio, starting on 24 September, with the best-of-five grand final taking place on 26 September.

If you are in the mood for some local CS:GO action with great, knowledgeable casting, don't forget to tune in to the Telkom VSG Twitch channel.