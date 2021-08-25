GamersLIVE

Esports

Top esports titles in terms of prize money so far this year

25 August 2021 - 14:23 By Wessel Minnie
The stats below showcase the top 10 esports with the highest total prize money, as well as the number of tournaments played this year so far, as of 24 August 2021.
The stats below showcase the top 10 esports with the highest total prize money, as well as the number of tournaments played this year so far, as of 24 August 2021.
Image: Supplied

 Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, esports continues on. This is, in part, due to the possibility of competing in tournaments against others from across the globe, without the need to physically be at an event. However, even esports did take a bit of a dive in terms of prize money.

According to EsportsEarnings, there was a total of $237 million in esports tournament prize pools in 2019, while in 2020, there was just over $120 million. As we head into the final quarter of 2021, the total prize money for esports tournaments sits at $72,186,965. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R1.1 billion in esports prize money this year.

Top esports titles for prize money

The final quarter of 2021 shows a lot of promise, with tonnes of great tournaments featuring massive prize pools still to come, for example, the PGL Major for CS:GO, and The International 10 for Dota 2. The latter features a prize pool of $40 million on its own.

If you've been wondering which esports titles are top in terms of total prize pools for 2021 so far, then we've got you covered. Check out the video below featuring the top five esports, and the mouthwatering amount of total prize pool money in Rand at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.

The stats below showcase the top 10 esports with the highest total prize money, as well as the number of tournaments played this year so far, as of 24 August 2021.

  1. CS:GO - $9,833,341 total prize money over 281 tournaments.
  2. PUBG - $7,854,153 total prize money over 8 tournaments.
  3. Fortnite - $6,120,128 total prize money over 35 tournaments.
  4. PUBG: Mobile - $5,974,74 total prize money over 9 tournaments.
  5. Dota 2 - $5,621,750 total prize money over 49 tournaments.
  6. Rainbow Six Siege - $4,184,227 total prize money over 17 tournaments.
  7. Arena of Valor - $3,831,414 total prize money over 4 tournaments.
  8. Call of Duty: Warzone - $3,391,186 total prize money over 115 tournaments.
  9. Rocket League - $3,320,697 total prize money over 188 tournaments.
  10. Valorant - $3,300,212 total prize money over 126 tournaments.

When The International 10 finishes up on 17 October, Dota 2 will jump to the top of the list.

Please note that these stats come from EsportsEarnings.com, and while they appear to be mostly accurate, it isn't impossible that some tournament prize pools were not counted especially smaller ones. With that being said, smaller tournaments shouldn't make too big of a difference in terms of these huge numbers.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week | 23 to 29 August

It's almost as if every week, you can hear South African tournament organizer Mettlestate's head honcho, Barry "Anthrax" Louzada scream "more cups".
News
3 hours ago

Mettlestate VIP Subscription: What you need to know

The Mettlestate VIP subscription will set you back a mere R45 per month.
News
1 week ago

WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

From learning FIFA on a friend’s console to winning his first tournament at only 16: The story of Yvng Savage
News
2 weeks ago

Femme Fatale: Why women are slaying in the gaming world

The gaming industry is growing exponentially, and so is the participation of women players.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan