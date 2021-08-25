Top esports titles in terms of prize money so far this year

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, esports continues on. This is, in part, due to the possibility of competing in tournaments against others from across the globe, without the need to physically be at an event. However, even esports did take a bit of a dive in terms of prize money.

According to EsportsEarnings, there was a total of $237 million in esports tournament prize pools in 2019, while in 2020, there was just over $120 million. As we head into the final quarter of 2021, the total prize money for esports tournaments sits at $72,186,965. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R1.1 billion in esports prize money this year.

Top esports titles for prize money

The final quarter of 2021 shows a lot of promise, with tonnes of great tournaments featuring massive prize pools still to come, for example, the PGL Major for CS:GO, and The International 10 for Dota 2. The latter features a prize pool of $40 million on its own.

If you've been wondering which esports titles are top in terms of total prize pools for 2021 so far, then we've got you covered. Check out the video below featuring the top five esports, and the mouthwatering amount of total prize pool money in Rand at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.