GamersLIVE

Esports

Red Bull Hit the Streets returns with Tekken 7 & Street Fighter V tournaments

27 August 2021 - 14:31 By Wessel Minnie
Street Fighter, commonly abbreviated as SF or スト, is a Japanese competitive fighting video game franchise developed and published by Capcom.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Last year, we saw Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza win the Street Fighter V tournament for Red Bull Hit the Streets, while Iggy Igshaan won the Tekken 7 tournament. It was Capetonian dominance, to say the least, and now, Red Bull Hit the Streets has returned.

The South African fighting game community (FGC) is in for an absolute treat once again. Red Bull Hit the Streets is officially back to crown the best Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players in South Africa, and the first qualifiers kick off in early September 2021.

Red Bull Hit the Streets 2021 details

As announced by Red Bull, the Hit the Streets Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 tournaments will feature three qualifiers (online) leading up to the national finals at a "secret location" in Johannesburg.

Red Bull explains: "Red Bull Hit The Streets is back to crown the best Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players in Mzansi for 2021. The world-renowned and South Africa’s biggest FGC competition is set to electrify the gaming community by pitting the best players across the country against each other for a chance to compete at Red Bull Kumite, one of the most prestigious tournament in the world for fighting game competitors."

If you think you have what it takes, you can start your journey to qualify for the national finals in Street Fighter V or Tekken 7 on 5 September 2021. You can head on over the Red Bull Hit the Streets events page to register now.

The schedule:
  • 5 September - Qualifier 1
  • 12 September - Qualifier 2
  • 19 September - Qualifier 3
  • 26 September - National Final

South African gamers can enter without delay. Entry is free of charge, and there are spots at the upcoming Red Bull Kumite international tournament on the line, one for Tekken 7, and one for Street Fighter V.

Interestingly, Sylvia "Queen Arrow" Gathoni from Kenya will be participating in the tournament as an "African wildcard" according to the announcement by Red Bull. She is a Tekken 7 player and will be coming to South Africa for this year's Red Bull Hit the Streets tournament to "see how she measures up" against the South African FGC talent.

Queen Arrow explains:

"The South African gaming scene has been nothing but kind to me and has been supportive of my growth as a Tekken player. Aside from competing, I hope to learn from the local talent in the Tekken scene and use what I have learnt to grow myself and my community to even further heights."

If you don't want to enter and simply want to watch some local esports action, the national finals will be streamed on Red Bull's Twitch channel, so don't miss out. Good luck to everyone who plans on entering either of the Red Bull Hit the Streets tournaments!

