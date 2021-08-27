Toyota Esports WRC9 Season 2 announced with R70,000 in prize money

Recently, Toyota South Africa and African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) partner up to create The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE), a new esports platform for local gamers to "be part of a community of enthusiasts, compete in challenges, tournaments and events, track their progress and earn their way to great prizes."

Now, it's time to rev things up, as the Toyota Esports WRC9 Season 2 has been announced, and features a total prize pool of R70,000, as well as a copy of WRC10 for the podium finishers for each of the four tournaments. Here's what you need to know about this exciting tournament series!

Toyota Esports WRC9 Season 2 details

There are four tournaments in total for the Toyota Esports WRC9 Season 2 series. One for each platform, namely PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and one Pro tournament. Players will compete to set the best times possible in the Toyota GR Yaris.

The entire competition spans 12 weeks, with eight stages to master. Time submissions open up on 30 August 2021. You can head on over the WRC9 Season 2 page on The Toyota Gaming Engine now to register. Registration is completely free of charge, by the way.

Players will be allowed to submit as many times as they want each week, but only their best time will be counted on the leaderboard. Each week, a new stage will open up, with its own restrictions to be announced. Players can start submitting their times at 10:00 SAST each Monday.

Following the eight weeks of racing, the top eight players from each platform will compete in a semi-final on 25 October 2021. These eight will be whittled down to the final four, which will compete in the final on their respective platform on 1 November 2021. Each of the three platforms, as well as the "Pro" division, will have a prize pool of R17,500 to race for!

Prize pool distribution per tournament:

1st Place: R15,000 + WRC 10 Copy

2nd Place: R1,500 +WRC 10 Copy

3rd Place: R1,000 + WRC 10 Copy

This is sure to be an exciting tournament. Further, the new The Toyota Gaming Engine looks incredibly sleek and welcoming to South African gamers. Don't forget to follow The Toyota Gaming Engine on Twitter, and follow ACGL as well while you are at it.