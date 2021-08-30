Game Review | My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge

As a slow-mo shoot ’em-up, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge tasks you with taking out baddies over 37-levels. Each level features a variety of sticky situations that will require you to plan out a route through which you will jump and slide. There is a very high replayability factor here, as you can retry levels to better your score.

The controls have been optimised for mobile play, so jumping and sliding is easily done with thumb actions on either side of the screen. As you jump, you go into slow motion, which allows you to tap on the enemies you wish to shoot. It sounds simple, and the first few levels are, but as the level complexity increases, so does your chances of getting shot. I often find myself analyzing a level for a bit before attempting to go through it. This high-calibre choreography is what makes My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge such a fun mobile game.

There are two game modes you can play, Regular or Blood Rush. The latter sees a timer added to each level, upping the ante and forcing you to rush as quickly as possible. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is a load of fun and well worth the few rands if you have the cash to spend.

The game is free to play, but you can pay for an ad-free version. On Android, that’s only R43, and iOS users will pay around R44

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is available on the App Store and Google Play.