Nintendo Indie World: Get your salt out, there are slugs about

Ahhh, Indie games, it’s like going to the farmers market to pick up the freshest produce that you know has been grown with the love and care of the farmer standing right behind the table and his tiny team of farm pixies.

And what better way to peruse the latest fruits coming to the market, than seated on your comfy couch with a brown bag of artisanal, hand-made, short-bread cookies and a short 20-minute video from Nintendo themselves and their Indie World team.

Nineteen titles for the Switch were showcased at the latest Indie Worlds and each one brings its own flavour to the fruit basket. If you didn’t catch the Nintendo Indie World launches, here’s a TLDW of what’s coming up in the next few months and my top 3 picks.

Up and comers

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (2022)

TOEM (2021)

Loop Hero (2021)

FAR: Changing Tides (2022)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (2021)

Metal Slug Tactics (2022)

Tetris Effect: Connected (2021)

ASTRONEER (2022)

Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator (2021)

LumbearJack (2022)

Gang Beasts (2021)

Eastward (2021)

What you can play now

Necrobarista: Final Pour

Garden Story

Boyfriend Dungeon

Axiom Verge 2

ISLANDERS: Console Edition

Slime Rancher: Portable Edition

Curious Expedition 2

If you’re looking to hop on the hype train with me, here are the three games from the list that I am most looking forward to: