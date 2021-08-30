Nintendo Indie World: Get your salt out, there are slugs about
Ahhh, Indie games, it’s like going to the farmers market to pick up the freshest produce that you know has been grown with the love and care of the farmer standing right behind the table and his tiny team of farm pixies.
And what better way to peruse the latest fruits coming to the market, than seated on your comfy couch with a brown bag of artisanal, hand-made, short-bread cookies and a short 20-minute video from Nintendo themselves and their Indie World team.
Nineteen titles for the Switch were showcased at the latest Indie Worlds and each one brings its own flavour to the fruit basket. If you didn’t catch the Nintendo Indie World launches, here’s a TLDW of what’s coming up in the next few months and my top 3 picks.
Up and comers
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (2022)
TOEM (2021)
Loop Hero (2021)
FAR: Changing Tides (2022)
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (2021)
Metal Slug Tactics (2022)
Tetris Effect: Connected (2021)
ASTRONEER (2022)
Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator (2021)
LumbearJack (2022)
Gang Beasts (2021)
Eastward (2021)
What you can play now
Necrobarista: Final Pour
Garden Story
Boyfriend Dungeon
Axiom Verge 2
ISLANDERS: Console Edition
Slime Rancher: Portable Edition
Curious Expedition 2
If you’re looking to hop on the hype train with me, here are the three games from the list that I am most looking forward to:
Eastward: A retro-pixel, 3D world, where you join John and Sam through this RPG with puzzle-solving and dungeon-like elements. Experience Eastward, a society on the brink of collapse. Discover delightful towns, strange creatures and even stranger people. Strapped to the nines with your trusty frying pan and a few mystic powers journey your way through the unknown.
Journey through a society on the brink of collapse and adventure into the unknown when Eastward launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 16!
Metal Slug Tactics: A tactics RPG reuniting the four OG sluggers as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad through a new type of battlefield. Use your wits and all the classic Metal Slug weaponry to blast your way through signature villains from the series. The artwork pays homage to the all-time classic series with new original music by Tee Lopes (Also responsible for Sonic Mania, LoL, TMNT: Shredders Revenge and Streets of Rage 4)
Wishlist Metal Slug Tactics on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1590760/Metal_Slug_Tactics/
Islanders – Console Edition: A relaxing, procedurally generated city builder. Fashion villages off of the games crafted landscapes with a variety of biomes and natural elements to build off of. Building your cities as ergonomically as possible rewards you points to keep the city growing as you unlock bigger and better structures for your tiny islander people.
ISLANDERS: Console Edition is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
Check out Indie World for yourself and let us know what your picks would be!
Check out a selection of indie games coming to Nintendo Switch from some of our indie partners from around the world in the latest Indie World Showcase!