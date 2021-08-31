Game Review | Dreamscaper – a beautiful nightmare

These days it takes a lot for me to sacrifice my sleep to play a single-player game willingly. Not that I think multiplayer games are better in any way, but with multiplayer games comes friends and with friends comes peer pressure, my one true weakness. So when I tell you that I woke up at the crack of dawn on a Saturday, my sleep in day, and all I wanted to do was race out of bed, not even pausing to grab a coffee, and jump back into Dreamscaper, you know it’s something special.

Dreamscaper is an Action Roguelike, with gameplay comparable to Hades or Deadcells while still feeling wholly unique and like nothing else I’ve played before. You control Cassidy, who has just moved to the quiet and quaint city of Redhaven. Every time Cassidy goes to sleep, she finds herself trapped in an ever-changing nightmare world that’s filled with monsters who want nothing but to kill her, and the only way out of this world is by letting them. All the monsters and bosses you’ll encounter are representations of Cassidy’s emotions. The bad ones. When Cassidy dies in her nightmare, she wakes up back in her apartment in Redhaven. Cassidy can now freely explore Redhaven, meeting its residents, forming relationships and fixing up her apartment before sleeping and heading straight back into her nightmares once more.