Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 30 August to 5 September

Another week means another round of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. As we head into September, Mettlestate has once again delivered a diverse lineup of tournaments for local gamers to enjoy. Here's what you have to look forward to from 30 August until 5 September in terms of Cash Cups at Mettlestate.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

From Valorant to Apex Legends, Dota 2 and more, there's a little something for everyone on any gaming platform to get excited about. Let's just get straight to the point here. You can find the details on all Mettlestate Cash Cups this week below. All times are in SAST.

Valorant cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Monday, 30 August at 19:30.

Dota 2 - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 31 August at 19:30.

Garena Free Fire - Duos Battle Royale tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Wednesday, 1 September at 19:30.

Fortnite cup - Solos Battle Royale tournament open to all platforms starting on Thursday, 2 September at 12:00.

Brawlhalla cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation, Xbox and Switch gamers starting on Thursday, 2 September at 19:30.

Apex Legends - Trios Battle Royale tournament open to PlayStation, Xbox and PC gamers starting on Saturday, 4 September at 14:00.

The Fortnite one is a tad bit odd, as Mettlestate Cash Cups don't generally take place at 12:00 during a weekday, nor do two of them normally take place on the same day. This might be an error, so check Mettlestate's page for possible updates.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

Despite the R1,000 prize pool for these cups, registration is completely free of charge. If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.