Apex Legends All Stars announced with R100,000 in cash and prizes

06 September 2021 - 14:21 By Wessel Minnie
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Incredible Connection and South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced the Apex Legends All Stars tournament, featuring a whopping R100,000 total prize pool, in cash and prizes. We've got the important details to share with our readers.

Apex Legends All Stars details

The Apex Legends All Stars tournament is open to PC, Xbox and PlayStation gamers. It features a Battle Royale Trios format, and registrations are now open. You can simply head on over to the tournament's dedicated page on the Mettlestate website to register. Don't forget to also check out the tournament rules.

Let's just start with the prize pool distribution for this one, as the R100,000 total prize pool should be more than enough for all Apex Legends players to give this tournament a shot. Yes, registration is completely free!

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R50,000 in cash and prizes
  • 2nd place - R25,000 in cash and prizes
  • 3rd place - R15,000 in cash and prizes
  • 4th place - R10,000 in cash and prizes

Registration for the Apex Legends All Stars tournament ends on 15 September at 16:00 SAST. The group stage kicks off on the same day, at 19:00 for the first week. Week 2 takes place on 22 September at 19:00, and week 3 of the group stage takes place on 29 September at 19:00.

The teams who make it through the group stage will compete in the grand final, which takes place on 6 October at 19:00 SAST. Those who don't make it to the grand finals, or simply just want to watch some local Apex Legends esports action, can tune in to the ICAllStarGaming Twitch channel.

You can follow Incredible Connection on Twitter and like their Facebook page. Don’t forget to follow Mettlestate on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

