Game Review | Grand Mountain Adventure - ski good or eat wood

The game is incredibly beautiful and even watching someone play can be a pleasant experience. Each mountain feels very alive as other skiers and snowboarders share the mountain with you. There’s also plenty of wildlife and be careful of the bears, they’ll chase you.

Grand Mountain Adventure has a surprising amount of customisable settings when it comes to graphics and gameplay. You can even toggle between 30fps and 60fps if you your phone supports it.

For those who love to chase leaderboards, there’s plenty to lay claim to here and you can perform tricks virtually anywhere.

As you hit the slopes, you can also toggle a viewing mode easily, this lets you inspect the slopes as you ski through them. This also makes for gorgeous screenshot opportunities. I love that you can set the zoom distance to your character and, should you botch a trick or take the wrong path, you can easily rewind your game to the last spot you feel comfortable with. This is a great feature and it makes a huge difference when you are exploring.

In terms of equipment, you can choose between a set of carving or twin-trip skis or snowboards and for those competitive players, you can enable a last or best attempt ghost rider so you can always check on your progress if you like to take things seriously.

Grand Mountain Adventure even features a local multiplayer mode if you want to play with friends over WiFi.