Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 6 to 12 September

06 September 2021 - 13:49 By Wessel Minnie
Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.
While we await the Apex Legends All Stars tournament with R100,000 in cash and prizes that kicks off next week, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to deliver some exciting, weekly Cash Cups. Here's what local gamers need to know about the Cash Cups lineup from Mettlestate this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

The Mettlestate Cash Cups this week feature a diverse lineup just like previous weeks. From Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to Fortnite and event an Overwatch cup, there's a little something for all types of gamers to enjoy. You can find the details on all Mettlestate Cash Cups this week below. All times are in SAST.

  • Black Ops Cold War cup - 2v2 tournament open to PC, Xbox and PlayStation gamers starting on Monday, 6 September at 19:30.
  • PUBG cup - Duos tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 7 September at 19:30.
  • Fortnite cup - Solos tournament open to all platforms starting on Wednesday, 8 September at 19:30.
  • COD: Mobile cup - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Thursday, 9 September at 19:30.
  • Overwatch cup - 6v6 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 11 September at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end hours before they get underway, so don’t miss out. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

Registration to all Cash Cups is completely free of charge. If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

