Game Review | Existensis – finding inspiration through exploration

Lately, I’ve been finding it hard to let myself relax. Between the pandemic, lockdown and everything that comes along with that, my mind never seems to want to switch off and just let me zone out. I think that’s why I enjoyed Existensis as much as I did. For the first time in a long time, I could sit down, relax and play something while my mind was free to wander wherever it wanted to. It’s not an experience that’s going to keep you busy for long, but it’s one that you can play as fast or as slow as you’d like. There are 15 different areas, and you could spend anywhere between 2 and 15 hours just running around, exploring and soaking in all of the conversations and lore that Existensis has to offer. Trust me when I say you want to take your time with this one because the story it tells is truly riveting.