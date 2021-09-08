GamersLIVE

Next Mythic Royale for Fortnite announced by ACGL

08 September 2021 - 10:25 By Wessel Minnie
The new Mythic Royale for Fortnite is a Duos tournament series, featuring the main event in October, and four qualifiers throughout September.
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), in partnership with, MSI, Antec, Redragon, and Crucial, has announced the next season of Mythic Royale for Fortnite. Local Fortnite fans are definitely in for a treat this month and early October, so let's get straight to it.

Mythic Royale Fortnite details

The new Mythic Royale for Fortnite is a Duos tournament series, featuring the main event in October, and four qualifiers throughout September. In the finals, there will be an R10,000 prize pool to fight for. That's not all, however, as players should keep an eye on products in the Loot giveaways, as well as standalone cups and matchfinders which gives players of all skill levels a chance to compete and possibly win some prizes.

Registration for the qualifiers are now open and you can head on over to the Mythic Royale page on ACGL to take a look. Four qualifiers will take place throughout September and the start of October. Qualifiers take place each Saturday at 14:00 SAST.

A total of three matches will be played in each qualifier. The top 12 teams from each qualifier will earn entry into the Mythic Royale Finale. We will see the final take place on 9th October 2021.

Mythic Royale Fortnite schedule:

Registration to the qualifiers is, of course, completely free. Therefore, we suggest you grab a partner and join the Mythic Royale qualifiers for a shot at competing in the finale. The finale will be streamed live via the ACGL YouTube channel. So, if you don’t qualify or you just want to watch some local Fortnite esports action, ACGL has you covered.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server. Use the hashtag #MythicRoyale on social media to join the conversation.

