ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 13 to 19 September

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has another packed week of cash cups and qualifiers for larger tournaments. Fortnite, Valorant, Warzone and more get a run with all competitions free to enter.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Four one-day tournaments with cash on the line and another batch of Rainbow Six Community Cups with R6 Credits feature this week, while Warzone and Fortnite qualifiers also await. Mark the dates below in your calendars. All times are in SAST.

Fortnite Killrace Cash Cup: 1v1 tournament for all platforms starting 19:00 on Tuesday, 14 September. 1st place gets R250.

Valorant Cash Cup: 2v2 tournament on PC kicking off on Wednesday, 15 September at 19:00. 1st place team gets R500.

COD Mobile Cash Cup: 2v2 tournament on mobile this Thursday, 16 September, at 19:00. 1st place duo secures R500.

R6CC PC Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting 14:00 on Saturday, 18 September. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

R6CC PS Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers on Saturday, 18 September at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

Rocket League Cash Cup: 2v2 tournament for all platforms kicking off on Sunday, 12 September at 14:00. 1st place gets R500.

There are plenty of other one-day cups and matchfinders happening, and we recommend you check back on ACGL throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Predator Warzone Series 4 Qualifier 3

The Predator Warzone Showdown Series 4 features a R10,000 grand final and is open to Quads. Four qualifiers take place each Wednesday night in September 2021, with the top eight teams from each heading to the finals. The third qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 15 September from 19:00, so don’t miss out.

Mythic Royale Fortnite Qualifier 2

The second qualifier in the current Mythic Royale for Fortnite takes place this Saturday (18 September) at 14:00 SAST. The top 12 Duos from each qualifier will secure entry into the Mythic Royale Finale. The final is set to take place on 9 October 2021 and features a prize pool of R10,000.

Even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.