GamersLIVE

Esports

ATK barrels through DreamHack Open September open qualifier

13 September 2021 - 17:04 By Wessel Minnie
ATK Arena barreled through ZioN Esports, Sinister5 and Goliath Gaming during the playoffs to claim their spot in the grand final
ATK Arena barreled through ZioN Esports, Sinister5 and Goliath Gaming during the playoffs to claim their spot in the grand final
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

In mid-August, ATK Arena's CS:GO squad finally travelled to Mexico to embark on their international journey. Despite several setbacks, the team is now competing out of Mexico, and just before leaving, ATK Arena announced that Ian “motm” Hardy has joined on a trial basis to compete with them in ESEA S38 NA Advanced following Aaron “SloWye” Van Der Walt's departure.

Anyone who's ever watched a big local CS:GO esports tournament would know ATK has dominated the scene. While they did suffer some losses in ESEA S38 NA Advanced, the squad continues to train, and the training has already paid off.

ATK claims a spot in DHO Closed Qualifier

Early in September, ATK joined the DreamHack Open September's open qualifier. It is the first step to getting into DreamHack Open September, a tournament that Extra Salt has been invited to.

ATK Arena joined 35 other teams to fight for just two spots in the DreamHack Open September Closed Qualifier. With a single-elimination bracket where all matches except for the final, qualifying ones being best-of-one, there was no room for error.

ATK's CS:GO squad took down 727 Esports 16-10 in their opening match, followed by a dominating 16-3 performance against Synergy. In the qualifying finals match, their opponents went one map up. ATK's CS:GO squad showed their big match temperament and pulled off a reverse sweep. They managed to beat Northern Forces 2-1 with a 16-8 score on Nuke, followed by a 16-3 win on Dust II.

With the win, ATK has qualified for the DreamHack Open September Closed Qualifier. This tournament will take place in mid-September, and feature eight teams. The top two teams will earn a spot at DreamHack Open September. Here, teams will fight for their share of the $70,000 prize pool, and a spot at an upcoming ESL Pro Tour event.

Well done ATK, well done! We are excited to follow their journey, just as we continue to do with Extra Salt. If ATK does make it to DreamHack Open September, they will be competing against Extra Salt. What an exciting prospect!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Predator Winter Slam Championship stage taking place this weekend

Here's what you need to know about the Predator Winter Slam 2021 Championship stage taking place this weekend, where one team will be crowned the ...
News
1 month ago

Apex Legends Customs tournament from ATK this Sunday

The Apex Legends Customs tournament is coming on Sunday, promising some exciting local esports action as well as a decent prize pool.
News
2 months ago

ATK Arena’s Apex Legends team takes 3rd place at ALGS Autumn Circuit #2

ATK Arena's Apex Legends team became the first South African Apex Predators a few months ago, making it into the global top 150.
News
10 months ago

Two South African teams set to compete in ALGS Championship 2021 EMEA

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2021 tournament for the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) will take place starting on 1 June ...
News
3 months ago

ATK Arena wins EGL One Season 2

Once again, ATK Arena's CS:GO squad proved they are the team to beat in the country, claiming yet another victory.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  5. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown