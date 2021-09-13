GamersLIVE

Indie games

Interview | Obsessive Games launch Guild Hall Adventures on Kickstarter

13 September 2021 - 11:30 By NAGBot 3000
Action-packed RPG story, Hack n Slash all monsters in your wake. Build a town from scratch and research while gathering resources and leveling up.
Image: Supplied

Join us as we talk to South African indie game developer, Jannie Prinsloo, about his game, Guild Hall Adventures which has launched as a Kickstarter campaign recently. Along with Stan Prinsloo (not related to Jannie), we find out what it takes to develop and market your own game.

Check out the Guild Hall Adventures Kickstarter
Wishlist Guild Hall Adventures on Steam

