Indie games
Interview | Obsessive Games launch Guild Hall Adventures on Kickstarter
13 September 2021 - 11:30
Join us as we talk to South African indie game developer, Jannie Prinsloo, about his game, Guild Hall Adventures which has launched as a Kickstarter campaign recently. Along with Stan Prinsloo (not related to Jannie), we find out what it takes to develop and market your own game.
Join us as we talk to South African indie game developer, Jannie Prinsloo about his game, Guild Hall Adventures which has launched as a Kickstarter campaign recently.
Check out the Guild Hall Adventures Kickstarter
Wishlist Guild Hall Adventures on Steam
Please also subscribe to the new NAG YouTube channel to catch all our new videos.