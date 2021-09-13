Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 13 to 19 September

The R100,000 Apex Legends All Stars tournament kicks off this week, but if you're into other titles, Mettlestate has a number of additional Cash Cups lined up.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

There's a good variety of titles scheduled for the coming week with all offering at least R1,000 in cash. Details of the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups can be found below, with all shown as SAST.

FIFA 21 cup: 1v1 tournament on PlayStation kicking off Monday, 13 September at 19:30.

League Of Legends cup: 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers on Tuesday, 14 September at 19:30.

Clash Royale cup: Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Wednesday, 15 September at 19:30.

CS:GO cup: 2v2 tournament on PC this Thursday (16 September) at 19:30.

Super Smash Bros cup: Tournament for solo players on Nintendo Switch starting on Saturday, 18 September at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups generally end two house before they start. with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

1st place: R500

2nd place: R300

3rd place: R200

Registration is completely free of charge, but if you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.