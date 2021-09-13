GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 13 to 19 September

13 September 2021 - 17:06 By Clint O'Shea
There's a good variety of titles scheduled for the coming week with all offering at least R1,000 in cash.
There's a good variety of titles scheduled for the coming week with all offering at least R1,000 in cash.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

The R100,000 Apex Legends All Stars tournament kicks off this week, but if you're into other titles, Mettlestate has a number of additional Cash Cups lined up.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

There's a good variety of titles scheduled for the coming week with all offering at least R1,000 in cash. Details of the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups can be found below, with all shown as SAST.

  • FIFA 21 cup: 1v1 tournament on PlayStation kicking off Monday, 13 September at 19:30.
  • League Of Legends cup: 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers on Tuesday, 14 September at 19:30.
  • Clash Royale cup: Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Wednesday, 15 September at 19:30.
  • CS:GO cup: 2v2 tournament on PC this Thursday (16 September) at 19:30.
  • Super Smash Bros cup: Tournament for solo players on Nintendo Switch starting on Saturday, 18 September at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups generally end two house before they start. with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

  • 1st place: R500
  • 2nd place: R300
  • 3rd place: R200

Registration is completely free of charge, but if you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 6 to 12 September

From Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to Fortnite and event an Overwatch cup, there's a little something for all types of gamers to enjoy.
News
1 week ago

Mettlestate VIP Subscription: What you need to know

The Mettlestate VIP subscription will set you back a mere R45 per month.
News
1 month ago

Apex Legends All Stars announced with R100,000 in cash and prizes

Incredible Connection and South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced the Apex Legends All Stars tournament, featuring a whopping ...
News
1 week ago

Six Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week | 16 to 23 August

Another new week means another round of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate.
News
4 weeks ago

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers this week | 6 to 12 September

First up, there are three one-day tournaments where players can win some cold hard cash.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  5. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown