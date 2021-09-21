Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 20 to 26 September

With the R100,000 Apex Legends All Stars tournament underway, those looking to sate the hunger in other titles can head to Mettlestate this week. The South African tournament operator has a number of Cash Cups lined up.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

With four cash cups on the agenda this week, there is good variety for players looking to compete. Entry is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool. Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

Rocket League cup: 3v3 tournament for all platforms kicking off Monday, 20 September at 19:30.

League Of Legends Wild Rift cup: 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers on Wednesday, 22 September at 19:30.

Garena Free Fire cup: Solos tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Thursday, 23 September at 19:30.

Dota 2 cup: 5v5 tournament on PC starting on Saturday, 25 September at 14:00.

Registrations close around two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

1st place: R500

2nd place: R300

3rd place: R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.