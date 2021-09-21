GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 20 to 26 September

21 September 2021 - 09:49 By Clint O'Shea
Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS
Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

With the R100,000 Apex Legends All Stars tournament underway, those looking to sate the hunger in other titles can head to Mettlestate this week. The South African tournament operator has a number of Cash Cups lined up.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

With four cash cups on the agenda this week, there is good variety for players looking to compete. Entry is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool. Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

Registrations close around two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

  • 1st place: R500
  • 2nd place: R300
  • 3rd place: R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 20 to 26 September

Local tournament organizer  African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) brings another week of cash cups and qualifiers for players in Sub-Saharan Africa.
News
1 hour ago

ATK barrels through DreamHack Open September open qualifier

Early in September, ATK joined the DreamHack Open September's open qualifier.
News
1 week ago

Interview | Obsessive Games launch Guild Hall Adventures on Kickstarter

We find out what it takes to develop and market your own game in South Africa.
News
1 week ago

Halo Infinite Championship Series launch partners announced

Halo Infinite marks the next era in the franchise, and with it comes the next era for the Halo Championship Series.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  3. 'You're killing the ANC': Kgalema Motlanthe warns NEC over factionalism News
  4. Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report South Africa
  5. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa

Latest Videos

‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...
Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...