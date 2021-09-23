GamersLIVE

Red Bull Hit the Streets finals this weekend

23 September 2021 - 12:45 By Clint O'Shea
The 2021 Red Bull Hit the Streets heads to its conclusion this weekend.
As with the 2020 iteration, this year features two fighting titles in Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V. Last year's title champions have already secured their spots in 2021's grand finals, where they will be met by the top four competitors from a series of online qualifiers.

Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza holds first seed for Street Fighter V, while Ighsaan “Iggy” Latief holds the Tekken 7 top seeding. Additionally, Tekken 7 will see an African player join the fight. Sylvia “QueenArrow” Gathoni from Kenya will compete as a fifth seed, facing off against the fourth seed to secure a spot in the Grand Finals.

Dodging the usual pandemic induced issues, the 2021 Hit the Streets will play out its final at a venue in Gauteng. While no spectators will be allowed at the venue, the action will be streamed live for viewers.

Catch the Action Live

All the action will be played out live on the Red Bull Gaming Twitch channel from 11:30am SAST on Sunday the 26th of September.

Both grand finals will be a double elimination bracket, with best of five games. On the line in the grand final is an entry to Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier later this year.

The Tekken 7 Grand Finals will start the day, and will be casted by Earl “MrCholatezz” van de Rheede and international Tekken superstar Ryan Hart. The analysis desk will feature Sam “Tech Girl” Wright, with Sandile GQ Ntshingila as host.

The Street Fighter V matches will commence after the Tekken 7 final. Logan Sama and Sean “Snare” Rivhlamu will be on casting duty, with Sandile and Sam continuing their duties from Tekken 7.

For any updates on the day, give Red Bull South Africa a follow on Twitter.

