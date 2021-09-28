GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 27 Sep to 3 Oct

28 September 2021 - 10:05 By Clint O'Shea
Epic Games, Inc. is an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina.
Epic Games, Inc. is an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has another week of cash cups and qualifiers for competitive players in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This week sees cash in two one-night cups, in-game credits for Rainbow Six Siege, and spots on the line for cash finals of Fortnite. Entry for all the listed tournaments is free.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Clash Royale, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week. Mark the dates below in your calendars. All times are in SAST.

  • Clash Royale Cash Cup: 1v1 tournament on mobile starting 19:00 on Monday, 27 September. 1st place gets R250.
  • Fortnite Cash Cup: 1v1 killrace cup for all platforms on Tuesday, 28 September at 19:00. 1st place team gets R250.
  • R6CC PC Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers on Saturday, 2 October at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

Alongside the listed caps are a variety of other one-day cups and matchfinders happening, and we recommend you check back on ACGL throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Mythic Royale Fortnite Qualifier 4

The fourth and final qualifier in the current Mythic Royale for Fortnite will start 14:00 SAST this Saturday (2 October). The top 12 Duos from the qualifier will secure entry into the R10,000 Mythic Royale Finale. The final is scheduled to take place on 9 October 2021, with a live stream expected.

Remember, even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021

South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021
News
59 minutes ago

Game Review | The Falconeer: Warrior Edition - let’s ride!

The Falconeer is an easy to pick up air combat game, that delivers high highs in the heat of the battle, but has some weird lows.
News
5 days ago

Game Review | NBA 2K22 - same fun, different year

Despite being 6’4 and having a decent 3 point shot back in my high school, I never took on the sport of Basketball.
News
5 days ago

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling