ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 27 Sep to 3 Oct

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has another week of cash cups and qualifiers for competitive players in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This week sees cash in two one-night cups, in-game credits for Rainbow Six Siege, and spots on the line for cash finals of Fortnite. Entry for all the listed tournaments is free.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Clash Royale, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week. Mark the dates below in your calendars. All times are in SAST.

Clash Royale Cash Cup: 1v1 tournament on mobile starting 19:00 on Monday, 27 September. 1st place gets R250.

Fortnite Cash Cup: 1v1 killrace cup for all platforms on Tuesday, 28 September at 19:00. 1st place team gets R250.

R6CC PC Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers on Saturday, 2 October at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

Alongside the listed caps are a variety of other one-day cups and matchfinders happening, and we recommend you check back on ACGL throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Mythic Royale Fortnite Qualifier 4

The fourth and final qualifier in the current Mythic Royale for Fortnite will start 14:00 SAST this Saturday (2 October). The top 12 Duos from the qualifier will secure entry into the R10,000 Mythic Royale Finale. The final is scheduled to take place on 9 October 2021, with a live stream expected.

Remember, even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.