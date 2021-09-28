GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 27 Sep to 3 Oct

28 September 2021 - 10:10 By Clint O'Shea
Mettlestate host a variety of leagues and tournaments, from single player titles to competitive team leagues.
Mettlestate host a variety of leagues and tournaments, from single player titles to competitive team leagues.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

If you are looking to win some cash competing in esports this week, Mettlestate has you covered. There are five cash cups on the agenda from the South African tournament operator over the next week.

Entry is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

  • Apex Legends cup: Trios tournament for all platforms kicking off Monday, 27 September at 19:30.
  • Brawlhalla cup: 1v1 tournament for all platforms on Tuesday, 28 September at 19:30.
  • Cold War cup: 2v2 tournament open to all platforms on Wednesday, 29 September from 19:30.
  • PUBG cup: Quads tournament for PC gamers starting on Thursday, 30 September at 19:30.
  • Fortnite cup: Solos tournament on all platforms starting on Saturday, 2 October at 12:00.

Registrations close two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

  • 1st place: R500
  • 2nd place: R300
  • 3rd place: R200

VIP members who make it into the top three of these cups, will see their payout doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021

South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021
News
59 minutes ago

ATK Arena’s CS:GO team secure IEM Fall NA spot

The ATK Arena Counter-Strike team is on a bit of a streak since they arrived in Mexico.
News
5 days ago

WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

From learning FIFA on a friend’s console to winning his first tournament at only 16: The story of Yvng Savage
News
1 month ago

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2021 features esports players

Two Goliath Gaming FIFA players became the first esports athletes to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 list. The pair are also among ...
News
3 months ago

Halo Infinite Championship Series launch partners announced

Halo Infinite marks the next era in the franchise, and with it comes the next era for the Halo Championship Series.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling