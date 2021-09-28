Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 27 Sep to 3 Oct

If you are looking to win some cash competing in esports this week, Mettlestate has you covered. There are five cash cups on the agenda from the South African tournament operator over the next week.

Entry is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

Apex Legends cup: Trios tournament for all platforms kicking off Monday, 27 September at 19:30.

Brawlhalla cup: 1v1 tournament for all platforms on Tuesday, 28 September at 19:30.

Cold War cup: 2v2 tournament open to all platforms on Wednesday, 29 September from 19:30.

PUBG cup: Quads tournament for PC gamers starting on Thursday, 30 September at 19:30.

Fortnite cup: Solos tournament on all platforms starting on Saturday, 2 October at 12:00.

Registrations close two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

1st place: R500

2nd place: R300

3rd place: R200

VIP members who make it into the top three of these cups, will see their payout doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.