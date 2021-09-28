South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021

It was a packed weekend of local esports action with some major tournament series drawing to a close. We wrap up the known tournament results below.

VS Gaming Finals

VS Gaming had a full weekend with Rocket League and CS:GO for Masters, Championships and High School.

CS:GO Masters

1st Place: Bravado Gaming

2nd Place: DNMK

3rd Place: Sinister 5

4th Place: Goliath Gaming

Rocket League Championships

1st Place: Pirates Exdee

2nd Place: Socks Up

High School CS:GO

1st Place: Rondebosch Boys High School

2nd Place: Parklands High School

High School Rocket League

1st Place: Curro Hazeldean

2nd Place: Paul Roos Gym

Predator Warzone Series 4

The R10,000 cash series hosted by ACGL and sponsored by Acer Predator saw the top local Warzone teams drop in a custom lobby this Sunday.

The final standings in series four are:

1st Place: VYBN eSports

2nd Place: DOW gaming

3rd Place: GHC

4th Place: Phoenix WZ

Red Bull Hit the Streets

The Red Bull Hit the Streets series hit the finals this past weekend. The top fighters in Street Fighter and Tekken 7 battled it out for their spot at the Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier later this year.

Tekken 7

1st Place: Dax

Street Fighter V

1st Place: JabhiM

Vox Cup Series

Vox has partnered with ACGL to bring more cash cups to local players. This past weekend saw the first two cups get underway, with more scheduled in the coming months.

COD Mobile

1st Place: Wakandanz | Panthers

2nd Place: House of Annubis

Rocket League

1st Place: Water

2nd Place: Orgless

USSA Esports Challenge

The September USSA Esports Challenge hosted by ACGL took place this past weekend. The series saw FIFA 21 and Clash Royale take place with the competitors playing for personal glory and to ensure their university claimed the top spot. The top teams from August held on to their top spots in September.

FIFA 21

1st Place: Durban University Of Technology

2nd Place: University Of Johannesburg

3rd Place: Tshwane University Of Technology

Clash Royale

1st Place: Rhodes University

2nd Place: University Of Pretoria

3rd Place: University Of Johannesburg

The series continues in October with registrations now open.

