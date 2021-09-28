GamersLIVE

Esports

South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021

28 September 2021 - 09:56 By Clint O'Shea
There are still plenty of online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes coming over the next few months. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them.
There are still plenty of online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes coming over the next few months. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

It was a packed weekend of local esports action with some major tournament series drawing to a close. We wrap up the known tournament results below.

VS Gaming Finals

VS Gaming had a full weekend with Rocket League and CS:GO for Masters, Championships and High School.

CS:GO Masters

  • 1st Place: Bravado Gaming
  • 2nd Place: DNMK
  • 3rd Place: Sinister 5
  • 4th Place: Goliath Gaming

Rocket League Championships

  • 1st Place: Pirates Exdee
  • 2nd Place: Socks Up

High School CS:GO

  • 1st Place: Rondebosch Boys High School
  • 2nd Place: Parklands High School

High School Rocket League

  • 1st Place: Curro Hazeldean
  • 2nd Place: Paul Roos Gym

Predator Warzone Series 4

The R10,000 cash series hosted by ACGL and sponsored by Acer Predator saw the top local Warzone teams drop in a custom lobby this Sunday.

The final standings in series four are:

  • 1st Place: VYBN eSports
  • 2nd Place: DOW gaming
  • 3rd Place: GHC
  • 4th Place: Phoenix WZ

Red Bull Hit the Streets

The Red Bull Hit the Streets series hit the finals this past weekend. The top fighters in Street Fighter and Tekken 7 battled it out for their spot at the Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier later this year.

Tekken 7

  • 1st Place: Dax

Street Fighter V

  • 1st Place: JabhiM

Vox Cup Series

Vox has partnered with ACGL to bring more cash cups to local players. This past weekend saw the first two cups get underway, with more scheduled in the coming months.

COD Mobile

  • 1st Place: Wakandanz | Panthers
  • 2nd Place: House of Annubis

Rocket League

  • 1st Place: Water
  • 2nd Place: Orgless

USSA Esports Challenge

The September USSA Esports Challenge hosted by ACGL took place this past weekend. The series saw FIFA 21 and Clash Royale take place with the competitors playing for personal glory and to ensure their university claimed the top spot. The top teams from August held on to their top spots in September.

FIFA 21

  • 1st Place: Durban University Of Technology
  • 2nd Place: University Of Johannesburg
  • 3rd Place: Tshwane University Of Technology

Clash Royale

  • 1st Place: Rhodes University
  • 2nd Place: University Of Pretoria
  • 3rd Place: University Of Johannesburg

The series continues in October with registrations now open.

———-

There are online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes continuously happening around the country. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them. However, we cannot find everything happening if there is no space the information lives, so let us know and we will do our best to follow up.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Red Bull Hit the Streets finals this weekend

As with the 2020 iteration, this year features two fighting titles in Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V.
News
4 days ago

Red Bull Hit the Streets returns with Tekken 7 & Street Fighter V tournaments

Red Bull Hit the Streets is officially back to crown the best Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players in South Africa.
News
1 month ago

Extra Salt wins DreamHack Open June 2021

Participating in DreamHack Open July 2021, Extra Salt managed to pull off an impressive win.
News
2 months ago

Extra Salt claims second place at ESEA S37 NA Premier Division

Extra Salt walked away with $12,000 and a spot in Season 38, where they will have a chance to qualify for ESL Pro League Season 15.
News
2 months ago

VYBN Esports wins R6 Siege ROG Invitational III

In a final dramatic moment during overtime, VYBN Esports shut Bravado down to win the ROG Invitational III with a score of 2-1.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling