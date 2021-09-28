Esports
South African Esports Results Wrap | 27 September 2021
It was a packed weekend of local esports action with some major tournament series drawing to a close. We wrap up the known tournament results below.
VS Gaming Finals
VS Gaming had a full weekend with Rocket League and CS:GO for Masters, Championships and High School.
CS:GO Masters
- 1st Place: Bravado Gaming
- 2nd Place: DNMK
- 3rd Place: Sinister 5
- 4th Place: Goliath Gaming
Rocket League Championships
- 1st Place: Pirates Exdee
- 2nd Place: Socks Up
High School CS:GO
- 1st Place: Rondebosch Boys High School
- 2nd Place: Parklands High School
High School Rocket League
- 1st Place: Curro Hazeldean
- 2nd Place: Paul Roos Gym
Predator Warzone Series 4
The R10,000 cash series hosted by ACGL and sponsored by Acer Predator saw the top local Warzone teams drop in a custom lobby this Sunday.
The final standings in series four are:
- 1st Place: VYBN eSports
- 2nd Place: DOW gaming
- 3rd Place: GHC
- 4th Place: Phoenix WZ
Red Bull Hit the Streets
The Red Bull Hit the Streets series hit the finals this past weekend. The top fighters in Street Fighter and Tekken 7 battled it out for their spot at the Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier later this year.
Tekken 7
- 1st Place: Dax
Street Fighter V
- 1st Place: JabhiM
Vox Cup Series
Vox has partnered with ACGL to bring more cash cups to local players. This past weekend saw the first two cups get underway, with more scheduled in the coming months.
COD Mobile
- 1st Place: Wakandanz | Panthers
- 2nd Place: House of Annubis
Rocket League
- 1st Place: Water
- 2nd Place: Orgless
USSA Esports Challenge
The September USSA Esports Challenge hosted by ACGL took place this past weekend. The series saw FIFA 21 and Clash Royale take place with the competitors playing for personal glory and to ensure their university claimed the top spot. The top teams from August held on to their top spots in September.
FIFA 21
- 1st Place: Durban University Of Technology
- 2nd Place: University Of Johannesburg
- 3rd Place: Tshwane University Of Technology
Clash Royale
- 1st Place: Rhodes University
- 2nd Place: University Of Pretoria
- 3rd Place: University Of Johannesburg
The series continues in October with registrations now open.
There are online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes continuously happening around the country. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them. However, we cannot find everything happening if there is no space the information lives, so let us know and we will do our best to follow up.