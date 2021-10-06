GamersLIVE

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 4 to 10 October

06 October 2021 - 14:45 By Clint O'Shea
African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has a couple of cash cups and counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week.
Image: Supplied

This week African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has a couple of cash cups, in-game credit cups and cash series finals for competitive players in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Entry for all the listed tournaments is free.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week. Mark the dates below in your calendars. All times are in SAST.

  • Fortnite Cash Cup: 1v1 killrace cup for all platforms on Tuesday, 5 October at 19:00. 1st place team gets R250.
  • R6CC XB Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to Xbox gamers on Saturday, 9 October at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.
  • CS:GO Cash Cup: 5v5 tournament on PC from 14:00 on Sunday, 10 October. R500 to winning team.

Alongside the listed caps are a variety of other one-day cups and matchfinders happening, and we recommend you check back on ACGL throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Mythic Royale Fortnite Finals

The finals of the current Mythic Royale for Fortnite will start 18:00 SAST this Saturday (9 October). The top 48 Duos from the qualifiers will compete for their share of R10,000. A live stream is expected via the ACGL YouTube channel.

Remember, even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.

