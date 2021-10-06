Choo choo! All aboard the Indie Express! Destination: Eastward

Eastwards follows the story of John, a humble, Ron Swanson, teddy bear of a man that has not much to say, and Sam, a young, excitable girl with a mysterious twist, who does enough chatting for both John and herself, on their journey to explore the world above ground.

Armed with your trusty frying pan, which you use to cook as well, some time freezing, bubble magic, and a variety of other useful tools, you take on the world of Eastward through some simple, yet challenging battles, rewarding puzzles, classically staged boss fights and one heck of a rich story.

Each element of the game is carefully curated to set the mood of the story as you play through it. The soft art style is dulled or enlivened and the retro-synth soundtrack ups or lowers its tempo to set the mood.

Of course, the facial expressions quite easily display the feelings of each character, I loved how they represented the classic text emojis of a great big smile as colon, capital D (:D) or a little concerned as colon, slanty thingy (:/, yes, I know it’s called a forward slash), it made me giggle and reminisce every time they popped up. Another exciting element of the game that reminds me of the “good ol’ days” is the dopamine-packed sound effects that play when you discover a secret area or open a chest and the celebratory jig that the characters do always put a smile on my face.

The game does involve a lot of reading, as it’s not voice acted, even if each character’s text has a different sound effect, but the reading comes in nice, bite-sized chunks and didn’t seem to be too much, especially considering the games chugs along at a bit of a slower pace than some other classic RPGs.