GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 4 to 10 October

06 October 2021 - 14:49 By Clint O'Shea
Good luck to all the teams and players participating in the weekly Mettlestate Cash Cups.
Good luck to all the teams and players participating in the weekly Mettlestate Cash Cups.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

As always, Mettlestate has a variety of cash cups scheduled for this coming week. Dota 2, COD Mobile and a whole lot more feature in the five cash cups planned.

Entry to compete is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

  • COD Mobile cup: 5v5 tournament on mobile which kicks off Monday, 4 October at 19:30.
  • Overwatch cup: 6v6 tournament for PC gamers on Tuesday, 5 October at 19:30.
  • League of Legends cup: 5v5 tournament open to teams on PC on Wednesday, 6 October from 19:30.
  • FIFA 22 cup: 1v1 competition for PlayStation gamers starting on Thursday, 7 October at 19:30.
  • King series Dota cup: 5v5 tournament on PC starting on Saturday, 9 October at 14:00.

Registrations close two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

  • 1st place: R500
  • 2nd place: R300
  • 3rd place: R200

VIP members who make it into the top three of these cups, will see their payout doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 4 to 10 October

Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week. Mark the dates below in your calendars.
News
45 minutes ago

Soccer Laduma Season 2 for FIFA 21 announced

Local tournament operator Mettlestate has announced the return of the Soccer Laduma series.
News
1 hour ago

Choo choo! All aboard the Indie Express! Destination: Eastward

It’s a little disappointing that over the past few years there have been games that have had terrible releases, causing the whole “anti-pre-order ...
News
49 minutes ago

Rocket League Championship Series Split 1 Qualifiers Open

It has now been announced that the route to the wildcard division has started, with the Split 1 qualifying series.
News
58 minutes ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  3. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed