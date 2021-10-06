Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 4 to 10 October

As always, Mettlestate has a variety of cash cups scheduled for this coming week. Dota 2, COD Mobile and a whole lot more feature in the five cash cups planned.

Entry to compete is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

COD Mobile cup: 5v5 tournament on mobile which kicks off Monday, 4 October at 19:30.

Overwatch cup: 6v6 tournament for PC gamers on Tuesday, 5 October at 19:30.

League of Legends cup: 5v5 tournament open to teams on PC on Wednesday, 6 October from 19:30.

FIFA 22 cup: 1v1 competition for PlayStation gamers starting on Thursday, 7 October at 19:30.

King series Dota cup: 5v5 tournament on PC starting on Saturday, 9 October at 14:00.

Registrations close two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

1st place: R500

2nd place: R300

3rd place: R200

VIP members who make it into the top three of these cups, will see their payout doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.