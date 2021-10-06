Rocket League Championship Series Split 1 Qualifiers Open

Last week it was announced that Sub-Saharan Africa has a route to the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) wildcard division. It has now been announced that the route to the wildcard division has started, with the Split 1 qualifying series.

The "Fall Split" will feature three Regional events. Each boasts a prize pool of $15,000 (around R220,000).

Registrations are open and free to players of Rocket League on all platforms.

Fall Split Details

Three Regional events feature, each starting with a qualifier. The qualifiers are open to anyone to any residents of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Split 1: Regional 1 Times

15 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 1

16 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 2

17 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 3

22 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 1

23 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 2

24 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 3

RLCS Points Distribution

1st Place: 301

2nd Place: 250

3-4th Place: 200

5-8th Place: 150

9-11th Place: 110

12-14th Place: 70

15-16th Place: 40

Prize Pool Distribution

1st Place: $4,500

2nd Place: $3,000

3-4th Place: $1,950

5-8th Place: $900

To keep up to date with any changes or news on the RLCS, follow Rocket League Esports on Twitter. We would also suggest joining the Sub-Saharan Africa Discord server.

If you are looking for opportunities to compete before the qualifiers, ACGL is offering weekly Rocket League cups on Sundays from 14h00.