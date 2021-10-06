Esports
Rocket League Championship Series Split 1 Qualifiers Open
Last week it was announced that Sub-Saharan Africa has a route to the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) wildcard division. It has now been announced that the route to the wildcard division has started, with the Split 1 qualifying series.
The "Fall Split" will feature three Regional events. Each boasts a prize pool of $15,000 (around R220,000).
Registrations are open and free to players of Rocket League on all platforms.
Fall Split Details
Three Regional events feature, each starting with a qualifier. The qualifiers are open to anyone to any residents of Sub-Saharan Africa.
Split 1: Regional 1 Times
- 15 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 1
- 16 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 2
- 17 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 3
- 22 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 1
- 23 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 2
- 24 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 3
RLCS Points Distribution
- 1st Place: 301
- 2nd Place: 250
- 3-4th Place: 200
- 5-8th Place: 150
- 9-11th Place: 110
- 12-14th Place: 70
- 15-16th Place: 40
Prize Pool Distribution
- 1st Place: $4,500
- 2nd Place: $3,000
- 3-4th Place: $1,950
- 5-8th Place: $900
To keep up to date with any changes or news on the RLCS, follow Rocket League Esports on Twitter. We would also suggest joining the Sub-Saharan Africa Discord server.
If you are looking for opportunities to compete before the qualifiers, ACGL is offering weekly Rocket League cups on Sundays from 14h00.