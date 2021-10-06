Rocket League Championship Series Split 1 Qualifiers Open

GamersLIVE

Fans of South African esport should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more activities can be added throughout the week.
Last week it was announced that Sub-Saharan Africa has a route to the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) wildcard division. It has now been announced that the route to the wildcard division has started, with the Split 1 qualifying series.

The "Fall Split" will feature three Regional events. Each boasts a prize pool of $15,000 (around R220,000).

Registrations are open and free to players of Rocket League on all platforms.

Fall Split Details

Three Regional events feature, each starting with a qualifier. The qualifiers are open to anyone to any residents of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Split 1: Regional 1 Times

  • 15 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 1
  • 16 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 2
  • 17 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Open Qualifier Day 3
  • 22 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 1
  • 23 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 2
  • 24 October | 17h00 SAST: SSA Main Event Day 3

RLCS Points Distribution

  • 1st Place: 301
  • 2nd Place: 250
  • 3-4th Place: 200
  • 5-8th Place: 150
  • 9-11th Place: 110
  • 12-14th Place: 70
  • 15-16th Place: 40

Prize Pool Distribution

  • 1st Place: $4,500
  • 2nd Place: $3,000
  • 3-4th Place: $1,950
  • 5-8th Place: $900

To keep up to date with any changes or news on the RLCS, follow Rocket League Esports on Twitter. We would also suggest joining the Sub-Saharan Africa Discord server.

If you are looking for opportunities to compete before the qualifiers, ACGL is offering weekly Rocket League cups on Sundays from 14h00.

