Soccer Laduma Season 2 for FIFA 21 announced

Local tournament operator Mettlestate has announced the return of the Soccer Laduma series.

Registrations for the Season 2 qualifiers are open, with entry being free. Season 2 currently lists FIFA 21 as the tournament title, but we suspect this will change given FIFA 22 will release this week. The tournament is open to PlayStation players only.

Unlike Season 1, the format for this season has cut the Amateur League. Players will compete via the qualifiers for spots in the Premier and Legends League. The top 16 players in the qualifiers will earn their place in the Premier League.

SCHEDULE

The new season of Soccer Laduma will follow these dates according to the tournament page:

30 September: Registrations Open

10 October: Registrations Close

11 October: Qualifiers Start

24 October: Qualifiers End

25 October: Group Stage Start

14 November: Group Stage End

20 November: Grand Finals

The Grand Finals will be a single elimination bracket. All matches will be a best-of-three, expect for the final, which will be best-of-five.

The series prize pool has not been announced at the time of writing. For Season 1 a cash prize pool of R10,000 was on the line.

Keep up to date with Mettlestate announcements by following them on Twitter, or joining their Discord server.