Soccer Laduma Season 2 for FIFA 21 announced

06 October 2021 - 14:27 By Clint O'Shea
FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Local tournament operator Mettlestate has announced the return of the Soccer Laduma series.

Registrations for the Season 2 qualifiers are open, with entry being free. Season 2 currently lists FIFA 21 as the tournament title, but we suspect this will change given FIFA 22 will release this week. The tournament is open to PlayStation players only.

Unlike Season 1, the format for this season has cut the Amateur League. Players will compete via the qualifiers for spots in the Premier and Legends League. The top 16 players in the qualifiers will earn their place in the Premier League.

SCHEDULE

The new season of Soccer Laduma will follow these dates according to the tournament page:

  • 30 September: Registrations Open
  • 10 October: Registrations Close
  • 11 October: Qualifiers Start
  • 24 October: Qualifiers End
  • 25 October: Group Stage Start
  • 14 November: Group Stage End
  • 20 November: Grand Finals

The Grand Finals will be a single elimination bracket. All matches will be a best-of-three, expect for the final, which will be best-of-five.

The series prize pool has not been announced at the time of writing. For Season 1 a cash prize pool of R10,000 was on the line.

Keep up to date with Mettlestate announcements by following them on Twitter, or joining their Discord server.

 

