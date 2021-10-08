Game Review | Deathloop - Here we go again

Anyway, in cerebral FPS games, accuracy and firepower are not the only means at your disposal. At its peak, this sub-genre casts you as the opposite of a Doom ubermensch. In games such as Bioshock and Dead Space, you are frequently outmatched. At the far end of the spectrum, you can even play games where combat is a last resort or not available, such as Penumbra, Amnesia or the We Were Here series of games.

DeathLoop is the exception to that rule until you realise that firepower and accuracy are the least demanding parts of the experience. You’re a talented killer, but you need to rearrange the chessboard in a day if you hope to win. That, and the enemies quickly mob you when things go pair-shaped.

DeathLoop may look like a blue blood FPS, but it belongs in the thick of the cerebral pack. Look closely, and you can see Arkane’s two-plus decades of cumulative experience. Yet it’s still fresh. In a world where we salivate over Battlefield XIV at the ThunderDome, where most shooters are just shells for multiplayer grinding, DeathLoop is a masterpiece.

But I confess, I didn’t get into the game. I don’t care much for speedruns or roguelikes, two concepts that count among DeathLoop’s gameplay parents. But if the idea of a speedrun roguelike time loop cerebral FPS sounds intriguing, then Deathloop is your game.

Is it worth the price tag? Another confession – I did not finish DeathLoop. Apparently, Bill Murray’s character spent 10,000 years looping in that movie. While I’m certain DeathLoop is shorter than that, it’s a time investment – around 20 hours, says Google. And it has optional missions and areas to unlock, adding to the gameplay investment.

If repeatedly exploring the same world (though with plenty of variety in terms of time and location), failing a lot, losing (almost) everything every time, and going back for more because it’s awesome, and you’re one inch closer to victory… If that sounds great, that’s DeathLoop, and it may be worthy of its triple-A price tag.

Addendum

Not everything goes well into a column, but here’s some extra stuff:

DeathLoop has a very nifty multiplayer concept that involves two players. I don’t know how it plays, though, because the game just stayed on the matchmaking screen.

This game has a lot of tutorials at the start.

A Groundhog Day video game was released on VR in 2019!

How long was Bill Murray in that movie? Legend has it that a note in the script says 10,000 years. The director Harold Ramis once put it to around a decade, and some others have come up with roughly eight years. But let’s settle on WhatCulture’s maths, which tallies it to a digestible 33 years and 350 days.

I really hope Arkane will revisit the fantasy genre so that I can throw barrels at goblins again.