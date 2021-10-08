King Series announced by Mettlestate

Insurance company King Price has "joined the gaming industry."

This announcement via Mettlestate means local gamers have more opportunities to win in their cash cups from this October.

The King Series will see King Price sponsoring a selection of "weekly smaller cups, super cups and an ultra cup." Titles will rotate between Dota 2, Fortnite, League of Legends and more.

The one-day cups will feature R1,000 in cash, while the ultra cup will offer a R10,000 prize pool. Entry to the cups is free.

October Schedule

The October tournament schedule has been dated as follows:

9 October: Dota 2 cup | 5v5 | 14h00 | R1,000

10 October: Fortnite ultra cup | Trios | 14h00 | R10,000

The Fortnite ultra cup continues until 31 October when the finals will occur

23 October: Clash Royale | 1v1 | 14h00 | R1,000

30 October: League of Legends | 5v5 | 14h00 | R1,000

Mettlestate VIP members who make it into the money, will see their payout doubled.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.