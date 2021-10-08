Vox Cups Series October schedule

Following the announcement and September cups in the Vox Cup Series, ACGL has announced October's Vox Cup schedule.

October sees two one-day cups, each featuring R2,000 in cash, as well as a Fortnite series. R5,000 is on the line over three qualifiers and a grand final. Entry to all the Vox Cups are free.

FORTNITE

The Fortnite Cash Series is a Solos series with a R5,000 cash prize pool.

All Fortnite match days start at 14h00 SAST.

FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 cup will be played on PlayStation and features a R2,000 cash prize pool. Matches will be from 14h00 on Sunday 17 October. Registrations are now open.

PUBG MOBILE

PUBG Mobile Duos can compete for their share of the R2,000 cash prize pool. The tournament starts at 19h00 on Monday 25 October, and you can sign up today.

For every match you complete on the ACGL site you earn Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website.

