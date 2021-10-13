GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 11 to 17 October

13 October 2021 - 13:04 By Clint O'Shea
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

The African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) crew has a packed week of action ahead. Multiple cups with cash, products and in-game credits feature, as well as the start of two new tournament series.

Entry for all the listed tournaments is free.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week. Mark the dates below in your calendars. All times are in SAST.

  • Clash Royale Cash Cup: 1v1 cup for mobile gamers on Monday 11 October at 19:00. R250 to winner.
  • Fortnite Cash Cup: 1v1 killrace cup for all platforms on Tuesday, 12 October at 19:00. 1st place player gets R250.
  • Warzone Custom Cup: Quads for all platforms on Wednesday, 13 October from 19:00. R500 cash to the winning team.
  • Xtrfy Warzone Cup: 2v2 cup for all platforms on Friday, 14 October at 19:00. Xtrfy products to the top three duos.
  • R6CC PC Credits Cup: 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers on Saturday, 16 October at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player. 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.
  • FIFA 22 Cup: 1v1 cup on PlayStation from 14:00 on Sunday, 17 October. R2,000 cash prize pool sponsored by Vox.

Alongside the listed caps are a variety of other one-day cups and matchfinders happening, and we recommend you check back on ACGL throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Mythic Royale Apex Legends

The first qualifier of the new Mythic Royale for Apex Legends starts 14:00 SAST this Saturday (16 October). The top 5 trios will qualify for the R10,000 finals. Registrations are open on ACGL.

Vox Fortnite Series

The first qualifier in the Vox Fortnite Solos Series will be hosted this Saturday at 14h00. Registrations are open for all three qualifiers. R5,000 cash in the finals up for grabs.

Remember, even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.

