Apex Legends All Stars Grand Final Wednesday

13 October 2021 - 13:03 By Clint O'Shea
You will be able to catch all the Apex Legends esports action on the official PlayApex YouTube channel.
This article was brought to you by Esports Central

The R100,000 Apex Legends All Stars series is drawing to a close. With the final 20 teams ready to do battle, you can catch the action live this coming Wednesday.

Apex Legends All Stars Details

The Apex Legends All Stars tournament is brought to life by Incredible Connection and their All Star Gaming brand, along with tournament operator Mettlestate and sponsors.

Following almost a month of competition, the final 20 teams are left standing. On the line is R100,000 in prizes split across the top four in the Grand Final.

On Wednesday (13 October) from 19h00, you can catch the action live on the ICAllStarGaming Twitch channel.

Prize Pool

The teams will be competing for their share of R100,000, distributed as follows:

  • 1st place: R50,000 in cash and prizes
  • 2nd place: R25,000 in cash and prizes
  • 3rd place: R15,000 in cash and prizes
  • 4th place: R10,000 in cash and prizes

To keep updated on the Apex Legends action, you can follow Incredible Connection on Twitter and their Facebook page. Don’t forget to follow Mettlestate on Twitter, and join their Discord server for additional details.

