Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 11 to 17 October

This week on Mettlestate sees the All Stars Gaming Apex Legends draw to a conclusion, as well as the start of the Soccer Laduma FIFA 21 series. If those two titles don't appeal, Mettlestate has a variety of cash cups scheduled for the coming week. Dota 2, COD Mobile and a whole lot more feature in the five cash cups planned.

Entry to compete is free and all the cups feature a R1,000 cash prize pool.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

Times for the upcoming Mettlestate Cash Cups are shown as SAST.

Clash Royale cup: 1v1 tournament on mobile which kicks off Monday, 11 October at 19:30.

CS:GO cup: 2v2 tournament for PC gamers on Tuesday, 12 October at 19:30.

Rocket League cup: 3v3 tournament open to teams on all platforms on Wednesday, 13 October from 19:30.

League of Legends Wild Rift cup: 5v5 competition for mobile gamers starting on Thursday, 14 October at 19:30.

Valorant cup: 5v5 tournament on PC starting on Saturday, 16 October at 14:00.

Registrations close two house before they start, with check-in the hour before. Prize pool distribution for the Cash Cups this week:

1st place: R500

2nd place: R300

3rd place: R200

VIP members who make it into the top three of these cups, will see their payout doubled.

Keep up to date with the latest happenings in Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.