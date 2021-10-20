Game Review | WRC 10

It isn’t a Logitech fault, it’s the decision of the developer to stick with Fanatec, and this is where I have a problem. It isn’t dissimilar from developers deciding to stick with a particular GPU manufacturer and thus deprive gamers that don’t have that prescribed setup, from enjoying the full extent of the game. Not cool, right? That said, the default setup worked fine for all-wheel drive options, however, the anniversary rear-wheel-drive cars would have me go through a corner experiencing understeer and suddenly snap into oversteer.

I restarted the game by doing the unthinkable. Scratched around in the back seat of my simulator, grabbed my dusty Xbox controller and, d-padded the 1984 Rallye Monte-Carlo in my Ferrari powered V6 Lancia Stratos. This, as a matter of interest, was the first car ever designed and produced specifically for rally.I’m crying.I suck.Rage quit.

One (good?) thing that came out of that epic test of all d-pad tests, I need to buy the handbrake addition for my simulator. Money poured into the simulator drain, is money well spent.Don’t tell my wife I said that.

WRC 10 includes a choice of 2021 Special Stages and, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the FIA World Rally Championship (next year), an Anniversary category where you can race WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC, Legend cars and even try non-championship cars, such as the GR Toyota Yaris Concept and Porsche 911 GTR RS R-GT. Nostalgic racers will love the Audi Quattro Sport, as this was the first all-wheel-drive car to enter into, and win a WRC title, and, as a matter of interest, forced all other vehicle manufacturers to divert their efforts toward all-wheel-drive development.

In career mode, you will need to manage all aspects of owning a racing team, such as hitting short and medium objectives, and working on R&D, all whilst keeping your reputation in the positive with your manufacturer partner. Know that, hiring and firing staff, and the type of staff you chose, will directly impact the team and thus your ability to perform at the next calendar event. So, if your team is not optimal, it will impact the repair speed or may even determine whether the repair is possible or not. You will also need to keep track of your staff’s stress levels.