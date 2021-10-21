Psychonauts 2 – A Time Machine Straight Back To When I First Fell In Love With Gaming

Do you still remember the moment you first fell in love with gaming? Because I do. When I think back, I can vividly see myself lying on the floor of my parents living room, the carpet leaving its tell-tale dents in my skin. I can almost feel the buzz and static from my parent’s old bubble tv. Ever since the moment I received my first ever console, this was my favourite place to be. While I would never say that games were better “back in the day”, I will say there was just something about their simplicity that was so intriguing. Games back then didn’t try to be anything other than fun.

Don’t get me wrong; I enjoy a good competitive game of League of Legends or spending hours grinding for better gear in Elder Scrolls Online. However, at the end of the day, none of those games manages to reach into my heart and ignite my soul in the same way that the games of my childhood seemed to, which is where Psychonauts 2 comes into the mix and manages to take me straight back to lying on the floor in my parents living room, falling in love with gaming.

One of the single biggest compliments I can give a game is saying it was able to pull me in and keep me engaged all the way through without ever becoming “too much”. Throughout my many, many hours in Psychonauts 2, I never felt stressed or overwhelmed, regardless of what challenges the game had laid out for me. Thanks to the wonderful score, sound design and general ascetics of the game, there was this deep sense of calm that was always prevalent and allowed me to fully enjoy my time in the game from the moment I started it up until the end credits rolled, leaving me yearning for more.