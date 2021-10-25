GamersLIVE

Esports

Astro Gaming Cups announced by ACGL with R25,000 combined prize pool

25 October 2021 - 16:03 By Wessel Minnie
South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a partnership with ASTRO Gaming.
South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a partnership with ASTRO Gaming.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a partnership with ASTRO Gaming. This brings ASTRO Gaming Cups to local esports fans from now until December. There's also a combined prize pool of R25,000 to fight for.

ASTRO Gaming Cups detailed

There is a boatload of ASTRO Gaming Cups coming the way of South African esports fans. A variety of titles are on display, from Rocket League to Mortal Kombat 11, Rainbow Six Siege and more. There are even some ASTRO Gaming Cups planned for the upcoming Halo Infinite!

The first tournaments in this awesome new series kick off this Sunday, 24th October 2021, and things only ramp up from there. Head on over to the ASTRO Gaming Cups landing page via the ACGL website to register for upcoming cups now. Registration is completely free, after all!

ASTRO Gaming Cups schedule:
  • 24+31 October: Rocket League | R2,000
  • 24 October: Mortal Kombat 11 | R1,000
  • 30 October: Rainbow Six Siege | PC + PS | R2,000 each
  • 13 November: Rainbow Six Siege | PC + PS | R1,000 each
  • 21+28 November: Rocket League | R2,000
  • 21 November: Street Fighter V | R1,000
  • 27 November: Rainbow Six Siege | PC + PS | R1,000 each
  • 11 December: Rainbow Six Siege | PC + PS | R2,000 each
  • 12+19 December: Rocket League | R2,000
  • 12 December: Tekken 7 | R1,000
  • 12 December: Halo Infinite | R2,000
  • 19 December: Halo Infinite | R2,000

ACGL explains its storied partnership with ASTRO Gaming: "ACGL has had a long a memorable partnership with ASTRO Gaming over the years. In 2016 we hosted (albeit as Clan Connection and Zombiegamer) the ASTRO Gaming Cup for Black Ops 3.

This was followed by the unforgettable Call Of Duty World League affiliated MAG Cup later in the year. Since then, we have partnered at various events over the years to bring attendees direct access to the headsets. With this latest announcement, we look forward to bringing you more action in 2022!"Don't forget to follow Astro Gaming on Twitter and check out their website to learn more. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 4 to 10 October

Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite have a reward on the line this week. Mark the dates below in your calendars.
News
2 weeks ago

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 13 to 19 September

Fortnite, Valorant, Warzone and more get a run this week with all competitions free to enter.
News
1 month ago

Next Mythic Royale for Fortnite announced by ACGL

Registration for the qualifiers are now open and you can head on over to the Mythic Royale page on ACGL to take a look.
News
1 month ago

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 27 Sep to 3 Oct

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has another week of cash cups and qualifiers for competitive players in Sub-Saharan Africa.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. ‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in ... South Africa
  3. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News
  4. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa
  5. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students