ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers | 25 to 31 October 2021

Things never seem to slow down over at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) as the team works to bring South African esports fans weekly opportunities to compete. This week is no different, as there are some great Cash Cups and qualifiers for bigger tournaments taking place. Let's dive right into the Cash Cups from ACGL from 25 to 31 October and then move on to the qualifiers.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

All the Cash Cups from ACGL, as well as the qualifiers in the next section, are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out.

VOX PUBGM WINGMAN DUOS CASH CUP - Duos battle royale tournament starting on Monday, 25 October at 19:00 SAST. First place gets R1,000, 2nd place gets R600 and 3rd place gets R400.

VALORANT DEADLY DUOS - 2v2 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 27 October at 19:00. 1st place gets R500.

#R6CC X #AGCZA PS CREDITS CUP – 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 30 October at 14:00. 1st place gets R2,000 and 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

#R6CC X #AGCZA PC CREDITS CUP - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 30 October at 14:00. 1st place gets R2,000 and 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

Now, let's get to the qualifiers from ACGL this week where gamers can earn a spot in big upcoming tournaments.

ACGL qualifiers this week

There are two qualifiers for some huge tournaments taking place this Saturday, 30 October 2021. Both these qualifiers start at 14:00 SAST.

First up, the Mythic Royale for Apex Legends sees its third qualifier take place, where the top five trios qualify for the finale. In the finals, a prize pool of R10,000 will be on the line. Head on over to ACGL to register now and jump into the action on Saturday.

The Vox Fortnite Solos Series will also see its third qualifier take place this Saturday. The top 33 players will qualify for the Vox Cash Cup Finals, where there will be a tasty prize pool of R5,000 to fight for. Register for the third qualifier via the ACGL website right away!

For every match you complete on the ACGL site, you secure Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.