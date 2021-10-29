Game Review | Get Ready To Rumble (and other remasters)

Did I mention that if you already own Quake on Bethesda.net, you can get Renaissance for free? Nice, huh?

Quake Renaissance is part of a welcome trend – remastering classic games. Remasters are different to remakes, though the line can blur at times. For my money, a remaster keeps as much of the original game intact and just adds some tweaks or refreshes over it.

The best examples are the new versions of Monkey Island, Grim Fandango, Day Of The Tentacle and Full Throttle, where you can switch in real time between the new visuals and old games. More recent examples include Bioshock, Halo, Spyro, Crash Bandicoot, and even relatively modern games such as The Last Of Us and Alan Wake.

Some remasters don’t work that well. The release of Command & Conquer is fun, but the gameplay has not aged well, and the multiplayer is more frustrating than fun. On the other hand, people can’t seem to get enough of the Mass Effect remaster.

Most recently, Rockstar announced it would soon release remasters of GTA 3 up to and including San Andreas. Having recently replayed all of these a few years ago (GTA 3 eventually bugs out, and Vice City has some controller issues), I’m very excited to try them again. I’d also be excited to try the Diablo 2 Remaster, but Blizzard must be delusional if they think I’m paying their triple-A price for the experience.

The only pity is that we have to wait for a remaster to play some of these games again. At least GTA 3 and Quake are available in their original form – games such as Monkey Island practically disappeared from retail until the remasters gave them a new lease on life. Seriously, at one point, you could only get some of the classic SCUMM games if you ordered them directly from Lucasarts – on floppies. If you don’t know what that is, suffice to say no machine can read floppies today.