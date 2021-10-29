GamersLIVE

Esports

Red Bull Flick returns for South African CS:GO fans to enjoy

29 October 2021 - 11:55 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

The first Red Bull Flick was an exciting affair for South African CS:GO fans, and the next one has just been announced, promising all the 2v2 CS:GO action one can hope for. Let's dive straight into the details for the upcoming Red Bull Flick tournament open to local players.

Red Bull Flick South Africa details

Players interested in joining Red Bull Flick South Africa can head on over to the tournament's page on ESEA to register now. We've also got some good news surrounding the ESEA registration, as you will not have to buy ESEA Premier to participate in the qualifier. Instead, a free ESEA Premier membership will be provided for the duration of the qualifier, 30 minutes before things get underway.

The tournament features eight brand-new, custom maps with a "futuristic narrative". Based on their performance, teams will either ascend or descent levels.

This tournament runs for two days.  Team qualification rounds take place on 6 November, while the finals will take place on 7th November 2021. This event is locked to 128 teams, if more than 128 teams have signed up it will be the first 128 teams to check in to make it into the bracket.

Via the press release, the General Manager of Goliath Gaming, Thulani Sishi, explained what Red Bull Flick is all about:  "The sports world has been brought to a halt by the global pandemic, but gaming continues to grow in popularity. Competitions such as Red Bull Flick offer teams a platform to show off their skills but also collaborate and connect. Unlike many other sports, esports offer a safe way to engage and socialise while problem-solving as a team."

The tournament format explained:

"In the qualifying rounds, players will need to rely on teamwork and strategy to traverse a unique environment that requires different styles and tactics. Five new maps have been developed exclusively for Red Bull Flick players to prove themselves in the qualifying rounds. Winning teams will ascend to the next level map until they reach the elimination level and final qualifier two levels up."

It sure does sound fun and exciting. Good luck to the local teams who plan to enter Red Bull Flick!

