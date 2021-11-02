Legion Africa Cup for CS:GO has $20,000 of prizes up for grabs

GamersLIVE

The Legion Africa Cup is a tournament "showcasing the region best CS:GO teams" and includes South Africa, as well as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya and Nigeria.
There's no shortage of local esports action and we are excited to report that South African CS:GO fans have even more to look forward to. Enter the Legion Africa Cup by Power League Gaming and Lenovo, a massive tournament for CS:GO esports squads from Africa.

Legion Africa Cup details

The Legion Africa Cup is a tournament "showcasing the region best CS:GO teams" and includes South Africa, as well as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya and Nigeria. Teams will participate in their regional qualifiers followed by playoffs and a grand finals.

Teams will battle over the course of two months, with "$20,000 worth of prizes to be won". At the time of writing, prize pool distribution has not been announced. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R300,000 in prizes.  The competition launches on 1 November according to the announcement video.

CS:GO esports teams who want to compete can enter for free via the Legion Africa Cup website. According to the schedule shared by Power League Gaming on Twitter, the South African starts on 22 November at 18:00 SAST and will run until 24 November 2021.

The Legion Africa Cup's grand final is scheduled to take place on 29th December. We do, of course, hope to see a South African team make it to the grand final.

While there aren't exactly a lot of details available right now, this might change soon, so keep an eye on the Power League Gaming Twitter for updates.

Be ready! You are on a date with one of the biggest tournaments in Africa for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive! If you trust your skills in a competition, hurry up to sign in, you may be one of the winners of the tournament prize of 20,000 $! to register via the following link: https://gaming.lenovo.com/emea/tournament.php

