ACGL Cash Cups this week | 8 to 14 November 2021

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has several amazing tournaments, qualifiers and matchfinders for local esports enthusiasts to enter. This week is no different, as ACGL has powered up this November with some great Cash Cups to enjoy.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

All the Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below. Yes, there's even a cash cup for the recently-released Call of Duty: Vanguard!

For every match you complete on the ACGL site, you secure Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. Don't forget to check out ACGL's tournament page as there's more than just Cash Cups, for example, the first The Showdown Rocket League qualifier is also taking place.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.