ACGL Cash Cups this week | 8 to 14 November 2021
South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has several amazing tournaments, qualifiers and matchfinders for local esports enthusiasts to enter. This week is no different, as ACGL has powered up this November with some great Cash Cups to enjoy.
All the Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below. Yes, there's even a cash cup for the recently-released Call of Duty: Vanguard!
- Ergotherapy Clash Royale cash cup - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Monday, 8 November at 19:00. 1st place gets R500.
- Fortnite Killrace cash cup - 1v1 tournament starting on Tuesday, 9 November at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.
- FIFA 22 FUT cash cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Tuesday, 9 November at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.
- Ergotherapy Vanguard SND cash cup - 2v2 tournament starting on Thursday, 11 November at 19:00. 1st place gets R500.
- #R6CC X #AGCZA PS Credits cup - 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 13 November at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,000 as well as 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.
- #R6CC X #AGCZA PC Credits cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 13 November at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,000 as well as 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.
- Vox Rocket League Cash Cup - 2v2 tournament open to all platforms starting at 14:00 on Sunday, 14 November. Cash prize pool of R2,000 up for grabs.
For every match you complete on the ACGL site, you secure Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. Don't forget to check out ACGL's tournament page as there's more than just Cash Cups, for example, the first The Showdown Rocket League qualifier is also taking place.
You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.