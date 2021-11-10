Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 8 to 14 November 2021

There's always something going on at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate and this week is no different. For the week of 8 to 14 November, there are five Cash Cups to sink your teeth into. Let's just jump straight into the must-know details.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

You can find the important details (schedule, registration link and more) of the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. These tournaments all have prize pools of R1,000 which is a nice incentive for South African gamers. All times are in SAST.

Apex Legends cup - Trios BR tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers start on Monday, 8 November at 19:30.

Brawlhalla cup - 1v1 tournament open to all platforms starting on Tuesday, 9 November at 19:30.

COD: Mobile cup - 5v5 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Wednesday, 10 November at 19:30.

Fortnite cup - Solos BR tournament open to all platforms starting on Thursday, 11 November at 19:30.

King series Rocket League cup - 3v3 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 13 November at 14:00.

Registrations for these Cash Cups end just hours before they get underway, on the same day, so don’t miss out. It's completely free to register, in case you didn't know.

Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled.

Reminder: the All Stars Underground Assetto Corsa registration is open now and closes on 14 November. The following week, participants will compete in qualifying races and those who make it through will battle for their share of the R20,000 prize pool next Sunday, 21 November. There’s also the All-Stars Underground R6 Siege tournament taking place on Saturday, for those teams who have qualified, as well as the King series PUBGM super cup which has already filled up.

Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.