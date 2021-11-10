Sonic Colours Ultimate – How does Sonic get hold of Tails? He gives him a ring

The one aspect of gaming that isn’t spoken about enough is the ability games have to take you back in time. It never fails to amaze how one seemingly ordinary Friday night you could be sitting playing games, and then before you know it, you’re back to your childhood again. In my case, that means lying on the carpet in my parent’s house. A slightly sticky controller in hand and hoping, beyond reason, that my favourite game with the slightly (read very) scratched disk would still play.

Sonic is one of the games I remember spending way too much of my childhood playing but somehow never really improving at. My dad used to enjoy the Sonic games, and almost as soon as I could read used to buy me the Sonic comic books, so to say I feel a strong bond to the Sonic franchise would be an understatement. Throughout the years, this childhood bond has kept me interested enough that I’ve tried out pretty much every Sonic title, with various levels of happiness or unhappiness depending on the game but always with the same lack of coordination and slow reflexes I had in my childhood.