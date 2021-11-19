Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 15 to 21 November 2021

Another week brings another batch of exciting Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. Local gamers can enjoy a total of four Cash Cups in the week from 15 to 21 November 2021. While there is normally five to participate in, there are also some other big tournaments happening over at Mettlestate. Let’s just jump straight into the must-know details.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

You can find the important details (schedule, registration link and more) of the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. These tournaments all have prize pools of R1,000 for South African gamers. All times are in SAST.

FIFA 22 cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Monday, 15 November at 19:30.

Clash Royale cup - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Tuesday, 16 November at 19:30.

CS:GO cup - 2v2 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 17 November at 19:30.

Kings Series Apex Legends cup - Trios battle royale tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 20 November at 14:00.

Don't forget that the Soccer Laduma Legends and Premier events kick off on 20th November 2021 at 14:00. Furthermore, the All Stars Underground Assetto Corsa finale will take place on Sunday, 21 November starting at 11:00, where qualifying participants will race for their share of the R20,000 prize pool.

Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.