Battle it out in the Huawei Free Fire Showdown for R185,000 in cash and prizes

Esports tournament organiser and production company Mettlestate has partnered with technology giant Huawei Mobile Services to bring SA’s mobile gamers even more opportunities to shine on a competitive platform.

Get in on the action with the Huawei Free Fire Showdown: an unprecedented Garena Free Fire tournament with a staggering R185,000 up for grabs in cash and prizes.

One of the year’s most popular mobile battle royale games, Garena Free Fire, combines “last man standing” gameplay with survival and scavenging techniques: it has had more than 1-billion downloads on Android devices alone.

Garena Free Fire is one of the thousands of useful apps and epic games that you can download from Huawei AppGallery. Beyond boasting a wealth of choice, a major benefit of this app and gaming platform is that it’s available on all Android devices, not only Huawei ones.

This means that anyone with an Android device can install the Huawei AppGallery, download Garena Free Fire, and battle it out in the Huawei Free Fire Showdown. Do it now, then click on over to the Mettlestate website to register for the tournament.

This week marks the start of four weeks of qualifiers in which teams of four will face off against others in their groups. The top squads of each group will go through to the playoffs on December 12, which will determine the teams who will compete in the grand finals.