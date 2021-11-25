Tales of Arise: A Journey From Super Nintendo To PlayStation 5 And Straight Into My Heart

Everyone who calls or considers themselves a gamer has that one single game that turned gaming from just another form of entertainment into “the” form of entertainment in their eyes. For me, it was Final Fantasy. I honestly don’t know what I was doing with my life before finding and playing Final Fantasy, but I can tell you that is pretty much all that I focused on in the years after. You know how certain songs can creep into you like an earworm never to leave you be again? Well, Final Fantasy was my earworm.

Ever since that bug first bit, I’ve spent my days looking for another franchise that would give me the same tingles when I thought about it. Over the years, many have come into my life, but all have ended up leaving again. I’ve never managed to find another RPG that would stick in the same way that Final Fantasy did, that is until I played my first ever Tales game: Tales of Arise.