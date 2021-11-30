ACGL Cash Cups this week | 29 November to 5 December

Another week, and another line-up of cash cups and cash series qualifiers with South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL). The matchfinders are also incentivized currently, so there is plenty happening currently.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

All the Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below.

Tinkies Fortnite Cash Cup – 1v1 killrace tournament starting on Tuesday, 29 November at 19:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.

Ergotherapy Vanguard Cash Cup – 4v4 controlelr tournament starting on Sunday, 5 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,500, with R600 to second place and R400 to third place.

Tinkies FIFA 22 Cash Cup – 1v1 Xbox tournament starting on Sunday, 5 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.

This coming weekend also sees two qualifiers in the latest Fortnite Mythic Royale series. On the line are places in the R10,000 cash solo final.

Every match you complete on the ACGL site will also provide you with some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. For November and December, these giveaways are arguably better than ever, as local gamers can win one of two awesome Ergotherapy Ergo-G custom gaming chairs!

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.