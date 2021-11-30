GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups this week | 29 November to 5 December

30 November 2021 - 11:38 By Clint O'Shea
All the Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter.
All the Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Another week, and another line-up of cash cups and cash series qualifiers with South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL). The matchfinders are also incentivized currently, so there is plenty happening currently.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

All the Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below.

  • Tinkies Fortnite Cash Cup – 1v1 killrace tournament starting on Tuesday, 29 November at 19:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.
  • Ergotherapy Vanguard Cash Cup – 4v4 controlelr tournament starting on Sunday, 5 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,500, with R600 to second place and R400 to third place.
  • Tinkies FIFA 22 Cash Cup – 1v1 Xbox tournament starting on Sunday, 5 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.

This coming weekend also sees two qualifiers in the latest Fortnite Mythic Royale series. On the line are places in the R10,000 cash solo final.

Every match you complete on the ACGL site will also provide you with some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. For November and December, these giveaways are arguably better than ever, as local gamers can win one of two awesome Ergotherapy Ergo-G custom gaming chairs!

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Mythic Royale September final for Fortnite trios this weekend

ACGL and its partners have hit the halfway mark in the second season of the Mythic Royale. The series brings R30,000 in cash to the local Fortnite ...
News
1 year ago

ESPORTS | First official use of Fortnite Spectator Mode in Africa – we ask ACGL the important questions

Over the past weekend, on Saturday, August 1, we saw the Mythic Royale Season 2 July finale take place
News
1 year ago

Sparkfox Cash Cup series announced by ACGL

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a partnership with Sparkfox, an industry leader in providing ...
News
7 months ago

ACGL launches improved, sleek website for your South African esports needs

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has been at it for well over five years, bringing countless tournaments to ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  3. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...