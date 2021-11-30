GamersLIVE

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 29 November to 5 December

30 November 2021 - 11:55 By Wessel Minnie
There's a good variety of titles scheduled for the coming week with all offering cash prozes.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

There's a lot of going over at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate this week. From the Huawei Free Fire Showdown week 2 qualifier to the All Stars Underground League of Legends tournament. Despite the big events, Mettlestate still has time to bring local gamers some great Cash Cups this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

From 29 November to 5 December 2021, local gamers can participate in a variety of Cash Cups, each with R1,000 prize pools. You can find the important details (schedule, registration link and more) of the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times listed below are in SAST.

  • Rocket League cup - 3v3 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Monday, 29 November at 19:30.
  • Dota 2 cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 30 November at 19:30.
  • Brawlhalla cup - 1v1 tournament open to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch gamers starting on Wednesday, 1 December at 19:30.
  • Apex Legends cup - Trios battle royale tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Thursday, 2 December at 19:30.
  • King series Super Smash Bros cup - 1v1 tournament open to Nintendo Switch gamers starting on Saturday, 4 December at 14:00.

Registration for any of these Cash Cups from Mettlestate is completely free. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

