All Stars Underground League of Legends announced with R30,000 prize pool

Incredible Connection and South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced the All Stars Underground League of Legends tournament for South African gamers to enjoy. This is the fourth big tournament in the All Stars Underground series, which previously featured Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant and Assetto Corsa.

The All Stars Underground League of Legends tournament takes place in December and features a big prize pool of R30,000 for local teams to fight for. Here are all the important details.

All Stars Underground LoL details

Registrations for the All Stars Underground League of Legends tournament is open right now. All you need to do is head on over to the tournament’s page over at Mettlestate to enter. Registration already closed on 4 December. According to the rules page for the tournament, your team is not guaranteed a spot. Instead, 16 teams will be selected from all registered teams to participate in the All Stars Underground League of Legends tournament, so good luck!

Entry is completely free and open to PC gamers. The tournament began with a round-robin group stage on 6 December and will run until 9 December, followed by a playoffs stage on 10 December. The teams who make it to the finals will compete for the lion's share of the prize pool on Saturday, 11 December starting at 14:00 with the 3rd place match, followed by the grand finals.

The prize pool distribution:

1st place - R15,000

2nd place - R7,000

3rd place - R5,000

4th place - R3,000

All matches in the group stages are best-of-three. The top two teams from each group will head into the playoffs. During the playoffs, which starts on Friday, 10 December at 19:00 SAST, all matches will be best-of-three. This is a single-elimination bracket. The grand final is best-of-five.

